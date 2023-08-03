CM inaugurates new 4-storey govt school with 62 classrooms

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a new Government Senior Secondary School for girls and boys in the Deoli Pahari area of Sangam Vihar on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the city’s ongoing “Education Revolution”.

The newly-inaugurated school aims to provide high-quality education to underprivileged students in the region.

The new four-storey school boasts 62 classrooms, 4 labs, 2 libraries, and a lift, among other necessary facilities. It will cater to 2,000 students from Sangam Vihar and Deoli areas, offering a wide range of streams in senior secondary classes, including Science, Commerce, Arts, and vocational studies.

With a double-shift structure, the school will cater to girls in the morning and boys in the evening, addressing the overcrowding challenge faced by the region’s existing schools.

This development is expected to benefit over 6,000 students, ensuring better access to education, improved infrastructure, and a conducive learning environment.

Kejriwal emphasised that the Delhi government’s relentless efforts have transformed the condition of government schools, elevating them to the standards of world-class institutions.

A symbol of inspiration for the students, the school’s compound features a statue of BR Ambedkar. The CM paid floral tributes at the statue, stating that Ambedkar’s teachings and principles would instil a sense of patriotism and dignity among the students, and encourage them to serve the nation with utmost dedication.

He said the school would soon be named after the social reformer, honouring his vision of a just and equitable society.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi also addressed the gathering and highlighted the transformational progress of Delhi government schools, surpassing private schools in terms of quality under the ‘Education Revolution’.

“I feel the happiest while inaugurating schools because of the happiness that I see on the faces of children and their family members,” Kejriwal said.

While Atishi emphasised that the transformation in government schools has opened doors of possibilities for students, irrespective of their economic background.