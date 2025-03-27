CM inaugurates multiple development projs in Pitampura

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated multiple development projects in Pitampura while also inspecting sanitation conditions in the area.

During her visit, she emphasised the government’s commitment to providing essential amenities in every colony and ensuring a clean and well-maintained city. However, she also took strict action against officials responsible for lapses in sanitation, suspending and transferring municipal staff for their failure to maintain cleanliness. During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed various development projects, including the construction of drains, sewage lines, security gates, a sump well, and a pump house in Pitampura. She interacted with residents and directed officials to resolve their concerns. “Providing basic amenities in every colony in Delhi is our government’s priority. This effort marks another significant step toward realising the vision of ‘Viksit Delhi,’” she said.

The newly inaugurated projects span several blocks, including SD (C) Block, HP Block, LP Block, RU Block, MU Block, and G & JU Block. Key works include the construction of a sump well, pump house, and staff room in SD (C) Block; lane and drainage improvements in HP Block; and a Rs 36 lakh drainage project near Gopal Mandir Marg and City Park Hotel in LP Block. Additionally, a new sewage line was installed in MU Block, and two stainless steel security gates were set up in G & JU Blocks. In RU Block, a major infrastructure upgrade worth Rs 12.86 crore was undertaken to improve the drainage system and strengthen the Outer Ring Road. During her visit, CM Gupta directed authorities to remove unauthorised posters and banners from public spaces. “No one has the right to damage public property. If we want a clean and beautiful Delhi, everyone’s cooperation is necessary. It is our collective responsibility to protect public property,” she stated.

However, the inspection also revealed severe sanitation lapses in Pitampura Block. It was found that drains less than four feet deep had not been desilted and cleaned properly. Expressing her displeasure, the Chief Minister took immediate disciplinary action. The Sanitary Inspector of Municipal Ward No. 57, responsible for the area, was suspended for failing to uphold cleanliness standards.

Taking further action, the SI and ASI from Ward 55 of DEMS, Keshav Puram, and the RSK from Ward No. 57 of Pitampura were also relieved of their duties and transferred on administrative grounds. They were instructed to report for further posting.