CM inaugurates modern Hospital in Budh Vihar

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that ensuring timely, high-quality and affordable healthcare for every resident of the national capital remains the government’s top priority. She said the Delhi government is working continuously to develop the city into a medical hub by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to specialist services.



The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating NovaNeo Hospital in Budh Vihar Phase-1, a modern healthcare facility with a special focus on neonatal care. “Ensuring timely and affordable healthcare for every resident of Delhi is our priority,” she said, adding that new hospitals are being constructed, existing ones upgraded, and the availability of specialist doctors steadily enhanced.

During her visit, the Chief Minister inspected various wards, diagnostic facilities and specialised medical units, and interacted with doctors and medical staff to understand the hospital’s infrastructure, modern equipment and patient care services.

Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government is committed to strengthening healthcare services through a combination of public investment and collaboration with the private sector. “Delhi’s healthcare system will be strengthened through

government–private partnership to deliver better outcomes for citizens,” she said, underlining the importance of coordinated efforts in expanding quality healthcare.

She expressed hope that NovaNeo Hospital would set new standards in medical excellence, compassion and patient-centric care, particularly in the treatment and care of newborn infants. Extending her best wishes to the hospital management, she said such institutions play a crucial role in meeting the growing healthcare needs of the city. The event was attended by North-West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, Rithala MLA Kulwant Rana and other dignitaries. The Chief Minister added that the government’s goal is to ensure that Delhi residents can access world-class treatment within the city, without the need to travel elsewhere.