CM inaugurates five Mohalla Clinics

New Delhi: In a significant move to bolster healthcare accessibility in the capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated five new Mohalla clinics across Delhi on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to an impressive 533.



The inauguration ceremony occurred in various locations, including Keshopur Mandi, Shahbad Dairy, Govindpuri, and Kalkaji Market.

The Mohalla Clinics offer a range of medical services, all completely free of charge. Kejriwal emphasised the significant impact these clinics have had, stating, “2.07 crore patients were treated in Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics in 2022-23, and the fact that the numbers have only been increasing proves the pivotal role that they have played in the healthcare of the people of Delhi.”

In addition to the new clinics, Delhi has also introduced exclusive Mohalla Clinics for women. The CM emphasised the importance of these clinics, saying, “Women hesitate in stating their problems to the male doctors and staff in general Mohalla Clinics, so we have come with Women-exclusive Mohalla Clinics.”

“Effective treatment is being provided at Mohalla Clinics, even wealthy individuals who usually visit expensive private hospitals are coming here for treatment,” he added.

The success of Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics has also attracted international attention.”Eminent figures including Sweden’s former PM and the UNGA Secretary-General, have visited Mohalla Clinics.” Furthermore, he highlighted the expansion of this model, noting that the AAP government in Punjab has opened 660 Mohalla Clinics in just 1.5 years.

While Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj too commended the clinics for their effectiveness, stating, “People with medical records from expensive Fortis and Max hospitals seek treatment in Mohalla Clinics. Rich people come for treatment in Mohalla Clinics because they trust the doctors here to treat them as required, not to add money to their medical bills.”

The clinics have revolutionised healthcare accessibility for Delhi’s underprivileged populations. “Before this Mohalla clinic was made, every grocer who sells here used to go far for medical help,” said AAP MLA, Jarnail Singh, who attended the inauguration.

“Around thousands of sellers and other people visit here; still, there was no such facility earlier, but thanks to our CM for giving these people this relief,” he added.

Rakesh, a vegetable seller at the Keshopur Mandi, also expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are very thankful to the Delhi government for considering us and for providing us with accessible healthcare. Earlier, if any health-related issue happened to us at work, it was very difficult for us to leave everything and go far for the checkup. But now we can easily get the checkup done.”

The success of Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics is a testament to improved healthcare access and a shining example of a community-focused healthcare model that has garnered recognition on the global stage. With more clinics planned for the future, Delhi’s healthcare landscape continues to evolve for the better.