CM inaugurates ‘Delhi Pavillion’ at Trade Fair

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the Delhi Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, marking the beginning of the 14-day event that showcases the Capital’s innovation, women-led entrepreneurship and local enterprise.

In a social media message, Gupta said this year’s pavilion “reflects the spirit of innovation, the strength of women, and the growing energy of local entrepreneurs.” She urged Delhi residents and visitors to attend the fair and support the “hardworking women and small business owners who are carving their identity through dedication and skill.”

Alongside the Delhi Pavilion inauguration, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava inaugurated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) Health Pavilion, themed “Swasth Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.” The pavilion, spread across 900 sq. metres in Hall No. 4, aims to highlight the Centre’s policy initiatives and achievements in advancing public health. Senior officials including DGHS Dr. Sunita Sharma and Joint Secretary Saurabh Jain were present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Srivastava said the Ministry is “advancing key initiatives aligned with national health goals and the Sustainable Development Goals.” She said the recently launched Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, targeting 11 crore beneficiaries, is progressing alongside the Tobacco Control for Youth Programme, TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, and the national organ donation campaign. The Health Pavilion features 37 stalls representing major programme divisions, autonomous bodies and public health initiatives from universal immunisation, anaemia prevention, mental health services and non-communicable disease control to digital health systems such as eSanjeevani and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. A key attraction is the Ministry’s recent achievement of three Guinness World Records under the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign.