CM inaugurates air-conditioned indoor swimming pool at Delhi Sports School

In a significant stride towards fostering sports talent and promoting excellence in athletics, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, inaugurated an air-conditioned indoor swimming pool at the Delhi Sports School in Civil Lines.

During the inauguration ceremony, CM Kejriwal reiterated the government’s commitment to providing top-notch facilities to nurture sporting talent.

“We will not let anything lacking in promoting sports; 172 children are being trained in 10 Olympic sports at Delhi Sports School,” stated Kejriwal, highlighting the government’s dedication to sports development.

The Delhi Sports School, a fully residential institution, has emerged as a beacon for identifying and nurturing talent from a young age, offering specialized sports-centric education from grades VI to XII. Affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), the school provides a holistic development environment, encompassing accommodation, nutrition, sports training, and academics, all free of cost.

Expressing his vision for the future of sports in India, CM Kejriwal emphasized the significance of the newly established Delhi Sports University. “The purpose of establishing Delhi Sports University is to bring maximum medals in the Olympics,” he stated, underscoring the government’s ambitious goal of enhancing India’s performance on the global sporting stage.

The upcoming 80-acre Sports University in Mundka is poised to become a hub for sports excellence, offering training in 20 Olympic sports to 2,500 students.

The university aims to prepare athletes to compete at the highest level and bring glory to the nation.

During interactions with students at the inauguration event, the CM addressed their queries and shared insights into the government’s vision for sports education.

Responding to questions about the rationale behind establishing sports schools, he emphasised the importance of integrating sports and education, ensuring that aspiring athletes receive recognition and support comparable to traditional academic pursuits.

Highlighting the early success of the sports initiatives, Kejriwal commended the dedication and talent of the students. “Within just 4-6 months, you have won many medals at the state and national levels, which gives us all confidence that we will do very well in the future,” he remarked, applauding the achievements of Delhi’s budding athletes.

As the Delhi Sports University continues to take shape, supported by renowned sportspersons and trainers, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing a new generation of champions who will proudly represent India on the global stage.