CM inaugurates 24x7 underground shooting range in Delhi’s Rohini

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday inaugurated an underground shooting range at the National Cadet Corps Bhawan in Rohini.

“Sports like shooting are often beyond the reach of many due to high training costs. This facility ensures no talented athlete is held back due to financial limitations,” she said at the inauguration event.

According to a statement, the range features a 25-metre live fire setup with six firing lanes, bulletproof infrastructure, and state-of-the-art target systems.

It is equipped with advanced safety measures, anti-ricochet materials, and enhanced ventilation for a secure and efficient training environment, it stated.

Built to operate round-the-clock, the range ensures uninterrupted practice opportunities for cadets throughout the year, Atishi said.

She expressed hope that the facility would serve as a stepping stone for future champions.

“India has a proud legacy in shooting. With resources like this, I believe the next Olympic gold medallist could train here,” she remarked, citing achievements by athletes like Abhinav Bindra and Manu Bhaker as inspiration.

“The NCC plays a vital role in instilling discipline and patriotism among young people. This facility not only strengthens their technical skills but also reinforces their role as contributors to nation-building,” she said.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X said the range will help India get its next Olympic medal.

“The Delhi government has launched a state-of-the-art shooting range in Rohini to help athletes achieve their dreams. Here, NCC cadets will receive training with modern facilities throughout the year. The passion of our youth will take India to new heights. The next Olympic gold will come from here,” he said.