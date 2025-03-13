CM hosts ‘Jan Milan Samaroh’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed a large gathering of citizens at her residence on Wednesday as she hosted the ‘Jan Milan Samaroh,’ an event aimed at strengthening her direct engagement with the people of the capital. Supporters and residents eagerly lined up to meet her, presenting bouquets and sharing their concerns during the interactive session.

The program saw enthusiastic participation, with attendees engaging in discussions with the Chief Minister. Several party workers were also present, making the gathering a vibrant and interactive affair.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, CM Gupta participated in the ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’ at Shalimar Bagh Club Society, where she joined residents in celebrating the festival. During the event, she made a significant announcement regarding the introduction of a river transport system in Delhi.

“Today, we have signed an MoU, and soon a ‘small ferry’ cruise will start in River Yamuna. It will begin in 3-4 months, enhancing connectivity and tourism in the capital,” she stated.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to cleaning the Yamuna, she added, “The task of cleaning the Yamuna is not going to stop now. The huge team working on it will do the work on a daily basis. We are not wasting even a second in cleaning the Yamuna River. Soon, the people of Delhi will sit on the banks of the Yamuna and witness the grand Yamuna Aarti like the Ganga Aarti of Banaras.”

The announcement signals a renewed push towards

improving Delhi’s water transport and rejuvenating the Yamuna, promising both environmental and infrastructural advancements for the city.