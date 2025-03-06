CM holds talks with edu professionals

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday held discussions with education professionals, emphasising the government’s commitment to enhancing the city’s education system. She stated that the aim is to make Delhi’s education system the best in the country and sought cooperation from all stakeholders.

“Delhi’s education system should be made such that it is the best in the country, that it is at the level of the country’s capital. Everybody’s cooperation is needed for this,” she told the media. Gupta highlighted that several topics were discussed during the meeting, with input from individuals associated with schools and the education sector. She stressed the importance of continued dialogue, stating that such discussions would contribute positively to the upcoming budget.

“I think this dialogue will be very good for the budget of developed Delhi. These discussions will continue. This budget will be the budget of the people of Delhi,” she remarked.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the forthcoming budget would be shaped by public participation, with a focus on addressing the expectations of various sections of society.

“I will go and meet sisters and families in slum areas. I will talk to them regarding the expectations they have from this government. Discussions will be held with youths and professionals from different sectors. The budget of Delhi will fulfil the expectations of people,” Gupta assured. She announced that the Budget for Viksit Delhi 2025-26 will be presented in the Assembly between March 24 and 26, with efforts to incorporate suggestions from all sections of society. “The government will strive to take all sections of society along for the development of Delhi, incorporating their suggestions,” she said. The Chief Minister also outlined key priorities that will shape the budget, including financial assistance for women, expansion of health services, promotion of public transport, pollution control, cleaning the Yamuna, employment generation, and welfare of senior citizens.

“Our aim now is to take into account the priorities of the people of Delhi and prepare the budget outline accordingly,” she added.