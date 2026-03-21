CM holds pre-budget meet with Kinnar community

New Delhi: In a significant step towards inclusive governance, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday held a direct dialogue with members of the Kinnar community as part of pre-budget consultations, assuring that their concerns and aspirations will shape the upcoming Delhi Budget 2026.



The interaction, held at the Delhi Secretariat, saw community representatives sharing their experiences and raising key issues related to employment, healthcare, housing, sanitation and access to basic civic facilities. The Chief Minister engaged closely with participants and reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring that every section of society is heard. “The government will ensure the Kinnar community’s participation in building a Viksit Delhi,” she said.

Members of the community welcomed the government’s decision to provide free travel in DTC buses through the ‘Saheli Pink Card’, stating that it would ease daily commuting and contribute to their economic empowerment.

During the discussion, representatives stressed the need for creating safe and dignified employment opportunities, expanding access to sensitive and inclusive healthcare, and introducing skill development and job-oriented training programmes. They also highlighted the importance of improving housing,

sanitation and other basic amenities, along with expanding social security coverage.

Simplifying processes related to identity and documentation was another key demand raised during the interaction. Participants said that addressing these challenges would help members of the Kinnar community integrate into the mainstream with dignity and independence.

Responding to the suggestions, Gupta said the Kinnar community is an integral part of society and ensuring their dignity, safety and empowerment remains a priority. Emphasising the importance of participatory governance, she said that incorporating public feedback into policymaking is essential for effective administration.

She further expressed confidence that the inputs received during the consultation would be reflected in the upcoming budget, helping create a roadmap for a more inclusive, balanced and developed Delhi.