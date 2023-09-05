CM holds meeting with CII over pollution, infra and employment

New Delhi: In order to make Delhi the No. 1 city in the world, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)extended its support to the Delhi government.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with the CII at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday and held a detailed discussion on other important topics, including pollution, infrastructure, and employment in Delhi.

In the meeting, both parties discussed key issues including pollution, infrastructure, and employment opportunities in Delhi. CII put forth several proposals to enhance the city’s prospects, with a particular focus on reducing pollution and promoting green initiatives. One noteworthy proposal involves exploring cloud seeding technology to augment rainfall and mitigate pollution levels.

CM Kejriwal stated, ‘Cloud seeding technology is being used in China and Dubai. We will explore its possibility in Delhi, especially during the winter season.’

Moreover, CII has offered to collaborate on the beautification of Delhi’s roads, utilising its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. The successful implementation of the Miyawaki method in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, involving the planting of 2200 saplings in a 500-square-meter area, was highlighted as an example of what can be achieved. ‘Such endeavors not only beautify the city but also contribute to enhanced oxygen levels,’ the CII officials had said.

The meeting was attended by Revenue Minister Atishi, Industries Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, DDC Vice President Jasmin Shah, CII Delhi Chairman Puneet Kaur, and Harsh Bansal, Rachna Jindal, and Jaideep Ahuja.

Another promising concept discussed during the meeting was green building technology, which can make school buildings and roads greener at a minimal cost.

Kejriwal expressed interest in piloting this concept and sought CII’s support.

Addressing the issue of air pollution, the CM emphasised the government’s commitment to reducing pollution levels in Delhi.

He stated, “Continuous efforts are being made to reduce pollution. The government is swiftly heading towards reducing the smoke emerging out of Punjab in winter. We have full hope that the stubble smoke will stop coming from Punjab by next year.”

CII also advocated for resolving the ban on construction work during the winter season, which leads to economic losses.

While Kejriwal assured that the government is working to address this issue without hampering economic activities.

Furthermore, the discussion revolved around the rationalization of circle rates for industrial and commercial land to promote new industries.

CM Arvind Kejriwal instructed Revenue Minister Atishi to work on this matter.

The meeting also delved into the critical aspect of creating employment opportunities and skill development for the youth in Delhi. Kejriwal underscored the government’s commitment to providing placements for the youth and suggested that CII could play a role by offering placement training.



Additionally, another CII’s proposal to organize a tourism festival in Delhi was also met with enthusiasm by the CM. “The government aims to host a grand festival akin to the Dubai Shopping Festival to showcase Delhi’s rich culture and cuisine while boosting employment opportunities,” Kejriwal said.