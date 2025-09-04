CM holds ‘Jan Sunwai’ with multi-layered security cover

New Delhi: Nearly two weeks after being assaulted during a public hearing, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta resumed her ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her Civil Lines camp office on Wednesday under a multi-layered security cover.

The Chief Minister’s outreach initiative, where citizens directly place their grievances before her, drew a large crowd despite the recent incident. Around 165 people registered complaints ranging from civic issues to personal appeals for government support.

To prevent any repeat of the August 20 attack, Delhi Police implemented sweeping security arrangements. A facial recognition system (FRS) van was deployed to screen visitors, while metal detectors, CCTV surveillance, and barricades reinforced the venue. Plainclothes officers, including women personnel, mingled with the crowd. Senior police officials monitored the gathering on-site.

DCP (North) Raja Banthia said additional precautions were taken given past events. “We have deployed cops, including women in plain clothes, in and around the venue. We will scan people entering the venue for ‘Jan Sunwai’. Senior officials will be present on the ground,” he stated.

Inside the hall, a protective table separated Gupta from attendees, who queued up one by one to present their concerns. Residents also handed her bouquets as a gesture of goodwill.

Following the session, Gupta posted photos on X, reiterating her commitment to public service. “Dialogue with the public always gives me new energy and deepens my dedication to service. Public hearing is a new culture of service. The resolve of the Delhi government is to give topmost priority to public service and provide swift solutions to every citizen,” she wrote.

The programme, which runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., had been suspended after a 41-year-old man from Gujarat, posing as a complainant, attacked Gupta last month. Wednesday’s resumption under heavy security is seen as both a symbolic and practical reaffirmation of her intent to keep direct contact with the public alive.