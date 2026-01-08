CM hears citizens out at Jan Sunwai

New Delhi: A warm public interface marked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s Jan Sunwai on Wednesday, as residents from across the Capital brought their grievances directly to the government and were assured swift, time-bound redressal. Held at the Chief Minister’s Jan Seva Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg, the hearing combined administrative action with human moments, including a cordial welcome by children who presented flowers to the Chief Minister.

During the interaction, Gupta listened to complaints, suggestions and long-pending issues raised by citizens and issued directions to officials from concerned departments to ensure prompt follow-up. Stressing accountability, the Chief Minister said, “Direct engagement with citizens makes governance more sensitive, accountable and effective,” and instructed officers to resolve cases within stipulated timelines.

The atmosphere at the Jan Sunwai was marked by emotional exchanges. Children welcomed the Chief Minister with flowers, to which Gupta responded by interacting with them and extending her best wishes. Several residents also expressed appreciation for the Jan Sunwai mechanism, noting that issues raised earlier had been addressed swiftly. Citizens said timely action had strengthened their trust in the Delhi Government.

Reiterating the government’s approach, Gupta said Jan Sunwai was “not merely a forum for complaints, but a strong platform for participation, trust and solution-oriented governance.” She added that public expectations guide policy and administrative functioning, underscoring the importance of citizen feedback in governance.

“The Delhi government is working with public interest at its core,” the Chief Minister said, adding that “taking every problem seriously, considering every suggestion, and ensuring timely solutions for every citizen” remained the administration’s highest priority. Officials were directed to ensure regular follow-ups so that no complaint goes unattended.

Highlighting the broader objective of the initiative, Gupta said the aim of Jan Sunwai was to ensure governance “goes beyond policy formulation” and translates into “continuous dialogue and effective solutions on the ground.”