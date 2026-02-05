CM hears citizens’ concerns, orders immediate action

New Delhi: Reiterating her government’s citizen-first approach, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directly engaged with residents at a public hearing held at the Chief Minister’s Jan Seva Sadan, listening to grievances ranging from damaged roads to pension delays and ordering immediate action from officials. Stressing accountability, she declared, “People come first, serving them is our mission.”



The Chief Minister patiently heard concerns and suggestions from people who had gathered from across the national capital and instructed senior officials of the concerned departments to ensure prompt, on-the-spot resolution of complaints. Emphasising participatory governance, Gupta reaffirmed her commitment to “governance of the people, by the people,” making it clear that negligence in addressing grievances raised during the hearing would not be tolerated.

Issues related to education, healthcare, pensions, sanitation, waterlogging and road infrastructure dominated the proceedings. The Chief Minister personally interacted with citizens, reviewed written petitions and directed authorities to act without delay.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta underscored the importance of public engagement in a democracy, saying that “in a democracy, the people are paramount.” She added that public hearings are not merely platforms for registering complaints but serve as an essential mechanism to build trust between citizens and the administration.

“When people can place their concerns directly before the Chief Minister and see action taken, confidence in the administration grows,” she said, reiterating that her government remains fully accountable and committed to the welfare of every resident of Delhi.

The public hearing also saw several women and middle-class families expressing gratitude for the government’s decision to provide financial assistance for LPG cylinders during Holi and Diwali. Beneficiaries described the move as a major relief amid rising prices, noting that the cabinet’s approval of a Rs.242 crore budget and the direct transfer of Rs.853 into bank accounts would help ease household expenses and add to the festive spirit.

Responding to the appreciation, Gupta said that “the trust and blessings of the people inspire the government to work even harder.” She added that “hearing firsthand how government initiatives are making a positive difference in people’s lives strengthens our resolve.”

The Chief Minister again emphasised her administration’s guiding principle, stating that “our government remains fully accountable, with public service as its sole objective.”

The Jan Seva Sadan hearing reflects the Delhi government’s effort to maintain direct communication with citizens while ensuring faster grievance redressal, reinforcing its focus on responsive governance and people-centric administration.