CM hails para-athletes who won medals at Dragon Boat C’ship

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met a group of five para-athletes from Delhi who clinched medals for India at the 16th International Dragon Boat Championship held in Pattaya, Thailand.



These athletes, who train at the Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club in Delhi, drew the Chief Minister’s attention to the lack of essential facilities for boat competitions in the capital.

During the meeting, the para-athletes highlighted the challenges they face, including the absence of suitable lakes and boats for rowing in Delhi, as well as the lack of a training centre. they also expressed the need for better equipment to prepare for international competitions, such as the Olympics.

Kejriwal, taking their concerns seriously, directed Sports Minister Atishi to ensure that the necessary facilities are provided promptly.

‘We are with you, and whatever is possible, we will surely assist,’ Kejriwal declared. ‘Efforts will be made to establish a training centre for boat athletes soon. The Delhi government has always promoted sports, and several initiatives are being taken to ensure that athletes can perform excellently in international competitions like the Olympics and bring more medals, thereby making a name for Delhi and India,’ he said.

Kejriwal assured the para-athletes of his government’s unwavering support, saying, ‘I have given orders to the concerned minister that the government will provide all the facilities that these players need to prepare for the future. I wish all the players all the best for the future.’

In Delhi, lack of adequate facilities for water sports competitions has forced local athletes to travel to other states for practice. They believe that with improved facilities and infrastructure in Delhi, they can better prepare for international competitions and bring honour to the city and the nation.

The five para-athletes who secured medals in boat competitions during 16th International Dragon Boat Championship from August 7 to 13 included, Praveen Kumar from Shahdara who won gold and bronze, Krishna Kumar Samania from Madanpur Khadar secured gold and bronze, Rohit Kumar from Ghonda achieved gold and bronze, Vijay Kumar from New Kondli earned silver and bronze, and Vinai Kumar Kush from Bhajanpura clinched silver and bronze medals.