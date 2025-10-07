CM hails Maharishi Valmiki’s teachings

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that Maharishi Valmiki’s life and teachings remain a guiding light for society, inspiring generations with the message of equality, compassion, and dignity of labour. She was speaking at the Valmiki Dalit Mahapanchayat held in Trilokpuri on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

“Maharishi Valmiki gave the world the Ramayana, through which we came to know the life and character of Lord Shri Ram in all its depth. His message of compassion and equality is timeless and continues to guide us even today,” said the Chief Minister, addressing a large gathering of citizens, community leaders, and public representatives. MLA Ravikant was also present at the event.

Highlighting the social message of the Ramayana, the Chief Minister said that both Lord Shri Ram and Maharishi Valmiki taught that a just society can only be built on the foundation of equality and compassion. “Lord Shri Ram walked hand in hand with everyone, Kevat, Nishadraj, Shabari, and the Vanar Sena, teaching us that progress happens only when every section of society moves forward together,” she said.

Referring to Maharishi Valmiki’s own life, Rekha Gupta noted that his transformation from a seeker into a sage symbolised the power of self-awareness and discipline. “His life was one of deep reflection and service. He showed that real religion lies in compassion, truth, and helping others,” she added.

The Chief Minister said that Maharishi Valmiki’s message is particularly relevant in today’s times, when social harmony and inclusiveness are essential for progress. “Our government works with the same spirit of inclusiveness, ensuring that no one is left behind,” she said.

She reiterated her government’s commitment to equal access to education, healthcare, employment, and dignity for all. “Society is like a chariot; it moves forward smoothly only when all its wheels are balanced. Our effort is to make sure every citizen moves forward equally,” the Chief Minister said.

Concluding her address, Rekha Gupta said, “Only when Delhi progresses with equality and mutual respect will we truly realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Delhi. Our goal is to ensure that every citizen enjoys equal rights to growth, dignity, and opportunity.”