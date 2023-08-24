MillenniumPost
CM hails ISRO scientists

BY MPost23 Aug 2023 6:52 PM GMT

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the country in congratulating the scientists of ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module on the moon's surface on Wednesday and called it a "historical" moment.

"This is historical. It is a big achievement for the country. It is a matter of pride for all of us. Many congratulations to all the countrymen, scientists, engineers and employees of ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Bharat Mata Ki Jai," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said in a post on X. AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the successful landing was a "triumph unmatched". "We're over the moon!" he said on X. This feat is a testament to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) "indomitable spirit", he said, adding that their commitment and hard work has made every Indian's heart swell with pride.

