CM hails Dwarka Expressway and UER-II as PM Modi’s ‘historic gift’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday hailed the inauguration of the Delhi section of the Rs.11,000 crore Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) as a “historic gift of development” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of the capital. Speaking at the ceremony in Rohini Sector-37, where PM Modi officially launched the projects, Gupta underlined that the new infrastructure would redefine the pace and direction of Delhi’s growth.

“This is not just the inauguration of two major expressways, it is the beginning of a new era for 2.5 crore citizens of Delhi. Respected Prime Minister, the gift you have given to Delhi is the new speed and the new direction of our future,” Gupta said, thanking PM Modi on behalf of the capital’s residents.

The Chief Minister praised the Prime Minister as the “Man of Development” and “Pathfinder of New India,” saying his vision had given the nation confidence to achieve the impossible. She pointed out that under his leadership, Delhi had received unprecedented support in projects like Metro expansion, RRTS connectivity, Yamuna cleaning, and urban waste clearance.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, Gupta said they blocked welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Swachh Bharat Mission, while the Modi government ensured Delhi never faced discrimination. “You have time and again proven that Delhi is the heartbeat of India, and its people deserve nothing less than the best,” she added.

The Chief Minister emphasised the transformative impact of the new corridors.

“Who would have imagined that travelling from Singhu Border to the airport could be completed in just 40 minutes? These expressways are not just roads, they are lifelines of development,”

she remarked.

PM Modi praised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for aligning Delhi’s governance with the vision of a modern India, lauding her commitment to transparency and development.