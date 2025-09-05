CM Gupta welcomes GST reforms

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday welcomed the latest reforms announced by the GST Council, describing them as a landmark development that will accelerate India’s economic growth and strengthen social welfare.

Calling the removal of GST on healthcare and life insurance a “historic and people-centric decision,” the Chief Minister said the step would ease the financial burden on citizens while encouraging wider adoption of insurance. “Every individual will now be free to purchase life insurance and safeguard their lives. This reform will not only enhance financial security but also uphold the spirit of social justice,” she remarked.

Gupta also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, noting that the reforms have been designed to benefit every section of society. She pointed in particular to exemptions for the education sector, where the removal of GST on educational materials is expected to ease costs for families. “This step will make education more affordable and accessible, enabling every child to move towards a brighter future,” she said.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the significance of GST exemptions for agriculture and renewable energy, stressing their long-term benefits for Delhi and the nation. She observed that Delhi has already been promoting solar and green energy initiatives, and these changes would provide additional momentum.

“These reforms are not only far-sighted but also bold measures that will accelerate India’s economic growth. At such a crucial juncture, it is unfortunate that the Congress is attempting to politicise the matter. This is a time to unite and support reforms taken in the national interest, not to score political points,” Gupta stated.

She concluded that the new framework will not only strengthen the economy but also directly improve the lives of ordinary citizens. “The reforms will ease financial pressure, expand opportunities,

and bring India one step closer to self-reliance,” the Chief Minister added.