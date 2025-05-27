CM Gupta vows slum upgrades and strict action on waterlogging lapses

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has firmly reassured residents of Delhi’s slum areas that their settlements will not be demolished, asserting the government’s commitment to upgrading living conditions through a focused development plan backed by a Rs 700-crore budget.

During a visit to her constituency, Shalimar Bagh, the Chief Minister dismissed rumours circulating on social media platforms about impending demolitions, calling them “politically motivated fabrications” designed to instill fear among slum dwellers. “These slums are not being razed. Instead, we are laying new sewer lines, constructing toilets, building parks, and ensuring access to basic amenities. Our priority is to improve, not remove,” she said while addressing residents.

Gupta emphasized that the massive development push is not just symbolic. “We have earmarked crores for each locality under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), focusing on real transformation where it matters most,” she added.

In her address, CM Gupta also called out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly spreading falsehoods regarding slum demolitions. “There is a deliberate attempt to mislead people through WhatsApp messages and create panic. Let me assure every family, until permanent homes are provided, no one will be uprooted.”

The Chief Minister also shed light on waterlogging concerns that have plagued Delhi in past monsoon seasons. She informed the media that the government has taken a proactive approach by assigning officers to each known waterlogging hotspot. “We have put an accountability system in place. When Minto Bridge flooded recently, the designated officer was held responsible and suspended. We are not going to tolerate negligence,” she warned.

With Delhi’s monsoon around the corner, Gupta said she expects all appointed officials to remain alert and act efficiently. “Officers have been made accountable for every single waterlogging point in the city. If they fail in their duty, disciplinary action will follow.”

Highlighting her first 100 days in office, Gupta also presented a report card detailing new infrastructure works in Shalimar Bagh, including the launch of sewer, gas, and water pipelines. “Our government is delivering results, not excuses. We are here to work for the people, especially those who’ve long been overlooked,” she concluded.