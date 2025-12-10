CM Gupta urges hotels to install mist spray systems

New Delhi: In a fresh push to strengthen Delhi’s anti-pollution measures, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has urged hotels and restaurants to install mist spray systems on their rooftops.

Addressing the inaugural session of the ‘Viksit Delhi–Viksit Tourism & Hospitality’ Summit, she said the technology would “effectively reduce pollution” while “significantly lower[ing] water consumption.” She assured industry stakeholders that establishments adopting such modern systems would receive “full support” from the government.

Gupta emphasised that private-sector participation has become crucial in combating rising pollution. She noted that mist spray systems are already functional in several parts of the city and would soon be expanded. Highlighting industry concerns regarding mandatory anti-smog guns for high-rise buildings, she pointed out that these devices are “expensive, very heavy, occupy a large space, and consume excessive water.” Mist spray systems, she said, offer a more efficient, environment-friendly alternative that operates “in all directions” and is safe for plants and trees.

The Chief Minister announced that the government is prepared to amend DPCC regulations to reduce financial burdens on building owners while ensuring stronger pollution control.

She reaffirmed the aim of developing Delhi as a “clean, green and environmentally sensitive capital” capable of offering a pollution-free experience to visitors.