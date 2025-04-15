CM Gupta unveils vision to make Delhi a medical excellence centre

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday unveiled the Delhi government’s ambitious vision to transform the national Capital into a global center for medical excellence. Speaking at the 70th foundation day celebration of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to turning Delhi into a premier destination for health tourism.

“Our goal is clear, we want to position Delhi as a global hub for high-quality medical care,” said Gupta. “This vision goes beyond healthcare alone, it is also about creating a robust economic framework by boosting health tourism.”

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing reforms and expansion in the healthcare sector aimed at strengthening infrastructure, upgrading services, and improving accessibility. She noted that the government’s focus is not only on treating patients from Delhi and other Indian states but also on attracting international patients seeking advanced medical care.

Gupta praised healthcare institutions like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for their commitment to treating healthcare as a mission rather than a commercial enterprise. She assured that the government would provide full support to such institutions in the form of policy backing, infrastructure support, and financial resources.

“Healthcare establishments that prioritise service over profit are pillars of our health system, and we will support them in every possible way,” she added.

Reiterating her government’s healthcare priorities, the Chief Minister said, “A healthy Delhi is the stepping stone to a self-reliant India. The wellbeing of our citizens will drive economic resilience and social progress.”

The state budget for 2025-26 reflects this commitment. The government has earmarked ₹12,893 crore for the healthcare sector, a significant allocation aimed at both infrastructural development and scheme implementation. Notably, ₹2,144 crore has been dedicated to the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi.

This year’s focus on medical tourism, paired with the planned rollout of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and enhanced diagnostic facilities, signals a strategic shift in Delhi’s approach to healthcare, one that blends public welfare with global competitiveness.

Gupta concluded by underlining that the government is not only addressing current gaps in healthcare delivery but also laying the groundwork for long-term transformation, aiming to position Delhi among the world’s leading cities in medical excellence.