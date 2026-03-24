CM Gupta unveils statue of Bhagat Singh on Shaheed Diwas

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday unveiled a statue of Bhagat Singh and inaugurated a restored historic courtroom on Shaheed Diwas at the Registrar Cooperative Society (RCS) office, Parliament Street.



Gupta said the site holds historical importance as it is where Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were tried after the Assembly bombing, adding that the premises still remain largely unchanged.

She said every Indian should visit the place to understand the legacy of freedom fighters and remember their sacrifice. The chief minister said some people do politics in the name of martyrs but fail to follow their ideals or sacrifices in their own lives. She said the nation will always remember their martyrdom and she bows to them with respect.

Delhi Social Security Minister Ravindra Singh Indraj said the initiative is a tribute to the martyrs and an effort to preserve the historical site.

Indraj said the corridor where the slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” once echoed has been recreated and facts related to Bhagat Singh have been preserved for visitors. He said the courtroom has been restored to reflect how it looked during the trial, with efforts made to recreate the surroundings of that period.

He added that the site has been developed as a place where people, especially the youth, can learn about Bhagat Singh’s life and ideals.

The minister said the project was completed under the initiative of the chief minister with support from PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.