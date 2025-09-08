CM Gupta unveils plan to curb waterlogging, revamp markets

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced a new initiative to tackle waterlogging in her Shalimar Bagh constituency by creating rainwater harvesting points in low-lying areas.

Chairing a review meeting on development works, Gupta said the plan was part of a scalable model to curb rainwater stagnation and improve civic management in flood-prone zones. “Harvesting points will be established in the waterlogging-prone areas of Shalimar Bagh. The process to revitalise markets will be initiated, and action will be taken to remove leaning or tilted trees. Continuous review of public interest works and their timely completion is our topmost priority,” she posted on X.

Officials have been directed to expedite construction of harvesting pits and to file regular progress reports. Gupta emphasised that monitoring must be consistent. “Discussions were held on the progress of completed and pending projects, and guidelines were issued for resolving departmental issues related to land use,” she added.

The Chief Minister also linked the initiative to her wider infrastructure vision, highlighting the creation of Delhi’s own engineering cadre. “Now Delhi is going to get its own engineering cadre. Direct recruitment of engineers in PWD will give new momentum and strength to development works,” she wrote online, asserting that every project would be delivered

within deadlines.