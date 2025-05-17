CM Gupta unveils next-gen firefighting technology for DFS

New Delhi: In a significant step toward modernising the city’s emergency response system, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday unveiled cutting-edge firefighting technology at the Delhi Secretariat. The demonstration included robotic fire vehicles, high-pressure mist systems, and indigenously developed machines designed to navigate narrow lanes and high-risk zones.

Flanked by Delhi Home minister Ashish Sood, the Chief Minister inspected a live demonstration of the Automated Robotic Mist Omni Utility Rakshak (ARMOUR) and other advanced equipment by the Delhi Fire Service personnel.

Gupta emphasised that the fire safety infrastructure she inherited was outdated and inadequate, often failing during critical emergencies. “Previous governments neglected this essential service, leading to tragic consequences. We are determined to change that,” she said. The new firefighting systems, including compact robotic units, are designed to operate in congested areas where traditional vehicles struggle to reach. The CM announced a dedicated budget of Rs 110 crore this year for modern vehicles and tools, stating the goal was to make Delhi’s fire service one of the most advanced globally.

“These robotic systems can access hard-to-reach places during fires, reducing risk to fire personnel and allowing quicker rescues,” Gupta noted, adding that safety

for both the public and frontline workers remains a top priority. Home Minister Ashish Sood echoed the Chief Minister’s sentiments, saying the overhaul of fire services reflects the government’s broader agenda to upgrade public infrastructure.