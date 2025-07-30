CM Gupta unveils month-long ‘Freedom from Garbage’ drive

New Delhi: In a major step towards a cleaner and greener capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched a month-long cleanliness campaign titled ‘Delhi’s Freedom from Garbage Cleanliness Drive’. The campaign will run from August 1 to 31, mobilising all civic agencies and citizens to work together for a garbage-free Delhi.

Launching the campaign at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Dr. S.P.M Civic Centre, CM Gupta said, “We are writing a golden chapter in Delhi’s history. For the first time, agencies like MCD, PWD, Delhi Police and others are working together in full coordination. Every citizen must take ownership under this campaign.”

The Chief Minister announced that the first two days of the drive will prioritise clearing waste from government schools, hospitals, and offices. Each weekend will focus on cleaning unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters. Special drives at Yamuna ghats will be held on August 14, 21, and 28, while the Ring Road will be cleaned on August 29 and 31.

To support the initiative, the government has allocated Rs.5 crore to MCD. Incentives have also been announced for community participation, with Rs.25 lakh for the best-performing RWA, and Rs.15 lakh and Rs.10 lakh for the second and third positions, respectively.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the campaign’s inclusive approach, saying, “Cleanliness must not be limited to VIP zones. The real soul of Delhi resides in JJ clusters and unauthorised colonies. For decades, these areas were deprived of dignity, as if it were a privilege of the rich. This drive will change that narrative.”

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh added, “This campaign is not just about cleanliness; it’s a collective effort to make Delhi a beautiful and healthy capital. Inspired by PM Modi’s vision and Mahatma Gandhi’s dream, we are moving forward under CM Rekha Gupta’s leadership.”

The campaign is being hailed as a unified push to make Delhi a model city for cleanliness and citizen engagement.