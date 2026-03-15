CM Gupta unveils major infra push aimed at revamping roads, drainage

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated a series of infrastructure development projects aimed at improving drainage, road connectivity and traffic flow in the national capital.

To address the problem of waterlogging permanently, strengthening the drainage system is as important as improving roads, she said while interacting with officials.

During the visit, Gupta launched the remodelling of a stormwater drain on Haiderpur Main Road, stretching from the local bus stand to DA Block.

“The project is being implemented under the New Master Drain Plan 2025 and will involve the construction of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) drains to strengthen the drainage network,” Gupta said.

She also reviewed the progress of several other drainage and infrastructure projects underway in the area, including works on Road No 319, Road No 320, Chaudhary Mehr Chand Marg, Swami Shraddhanand Saraswati Marg and the road under bridge at RUB Shalimar Bagh.

In a move aimed at easing congestion, Gupta also launched the construction of a slip road at Shalimar Chowk along with a new U-turn facility. “These measures will help streamline traffic movement and ensure smoother and safer travel for residents and commuters,” she said.

The CM also inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Sahipur village chaupal, aimed at improving access to primary healthcare services for local residents. Later, Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing road widening and drainage improvement works at Singalpur Labour Chowk. She directed officials to maintain quality, transparency and ensure timely completion of the projects.





CM backs artists



Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday attended the Tribes Arts Festival-2026 and said the capital’s doors are open for artists and cultural practitioners who boost the inclusive character of the city. The 12-day Tribes Art Fest organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in collaboration with FICCI and the National Gallery of Modern Art concluded with a valedictory ceremony at the Travancore Palace.

“Such initiatives play an important role in highlighting the vibrant traditions. The national capital will always welcome artists and cultural practitioners who enrich Delhi with the spirit of inclusivity,” she said.