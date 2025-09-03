CM Gupta unveils bus fleet for DU students

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a dedicated bus service for Delhi University students, marking a significant intervention in student mobility and urban transport planning. A fleet of 25 buses will initially operate across major DU campuses and affiliated colleges, with the stated objective of providing safe, reliable and affordable connectivity.

The initiative, developed in coordination with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), is expected to ease the travel burden for thousands of students commuting between North and South Campus, as well as college clusters in outer zones. Officials confirmed that the service will cover strategically identified routes linking colleges, hostels and metro stations. Launching the service at North Campus, Gupta emphasised the government’s focus on youth-centric infrastructure. “Delhi’s academic ecosystem draws students from across the country. It is our responsibility to ensure they have secure, accessible and cost-effective transport options. This service reflects our commitment to inclusive urban mobility,” she said.