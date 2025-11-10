CM Gupta unveils ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’ campaign

New Delhi: In a major push to strengthen Delhi’s public healthcare system, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that 168 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are already functional across the city, with 187 more set to become operational by next month. The initiative, she said, represents “the new face of accessible and quality healthcare” and aims to bring essential medical services to every neighbourhood.

Unveiling the progress of the campaign, the Chief Minister said the initiative is based on the principle of “Time to Care” and aligns with the goal of Universal Health Coverage. She highlighted that these centres will no longer function from rented premises. “The Delhi Government will not operate its health centres from rented spaces anymore, as adequate government-owned facilities are available for the Arogya Mandirs,” she said.

The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, being developed under the Ayushman Bharat programme, upgrade existing sub-health centres and primary health centres into comprehensive care facilities. According to Rekha Gupta, the goal is to ensure that residents receive “adequate medical facilities close to their homes, reducing the need for repeated hospital visits.”

She also drew a clear distinction between the new centres and the earlier Mohalla Clinics. “The earlier Mohalla Clinics offered limited services due to deteriorating infrastructure. In contrast, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are equipped with advanced infrastructure and modern facilities to deliver wider and more effective healthcare,” she said.

The Mandirs will offer a broad range of services, including OPD care, diagnostic tests, free medicines, maternal and child health services, adolescent care, family planning, communicable and non-communicable disease management, dental care, mental health support, and emergency medical assistance.

Rekha Gupta emphasised that all Arogya Mandirs have been developed in line with the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) to ensure uniform quality and accessibility. “Our goal is not merely to deliver healthcare but to build public confidence and promote a culture of wellness and trust,” she added.

With this, Delhi’s new health model aims to redefine primary healthcare, bringing comprehensive, continuous, and quality medical services right to the doorsteps

of its citizens.