CM Gupta unveils AI education model

New Delhi: In a major push to transform public education, the Rekha Gupta government on Tuesday unveiled what it described as the nation’s first comprehensive AI-driven education model, inaugurating a CM Shri School at Sarojini Nagar and laying the foundation stones for 75 such schools across the Capital. The ambitious initiative aims to turn government schools into globally competitive ‘Centres of Excellence’, integrating artificial intelligence, skill education and structured industry exposure within the school system.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood, along with senior officials, teachers and students.

Addressing the gathering, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the Delhi government, saying it had made “commendable progress towards fulfilling its commitments in the field of education” within a year. He described the establishment of 75 CM Shri Schools as “a significant achievement” and said that by developing them as high-standard institutions, the government had “set an example.” He added that the schools would offer students from economically weaker and middle-income families facilities “comparable to private institutions.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that the initiative was about more than infrastructure. “CM Shri Schools are not merely new buildings, but an initiative to make Delhi’s children globally competitive,” she said. Calling them ‘Centres of Excellence’, she said the schools would integrate modern technology, skill education, career guidance and holistic development. “The government’s aim is to create an education system that prepares children not only for examinations, but for life,” she stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted that AI-enabled smart classrooms equipped with interactive panels and digital content would enable personalised learning. A dedicated competitive examination portal will support preparation for JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT and NDA through online tests and progress tracking. Multi-sectoral skill labs will expose students to robotics, artificial intelligence, design and mechatronics, while ICT labs will strengthen digital literacy and coding skills. Digitised libraries, career labs, language labs and mandatory industry-linked internships are also part of the model.

Gupta claimed that “such an education model has not been implemented in this manner in any other state,” adding that the goal was to facilitate admissions into IITs, medical colleges and foreign universities, alongside promoting entrepreneurship.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the launch coincided with the Global AI Impact Summit, sending “a powerful message that Delhi is fully committed to integrating technology with the future of education.”