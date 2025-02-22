CM Gupta takes swift action to tackle infra, healthcare challenges

New Delhi: In her first major move as Delhi’s new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has quickly taken steps to address some of the Capital’s most pressing issues. Following the BJP’s return to power after 27 years, Gupta convened a high-level meeting with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday. The meeting is part of a wider effort to assess and resolve infrastructure challenges, including the city’s deteriorating roads and water supply systems.

The Delhi government has committed to making infrastructure a top priority, particularly focusing on the issues of water scarcity, pothole-riddled roads, and the maintenance of urban facilities. Gupta’s administration is particularly concerned about ensuring timely completion of essential projects to improve the daily lives of Delhi’s 20 million residents. The PWD and DJB officials are expected to report on the status of ongoing projects, with the chief minister emphasising the need for quick action on road repairs and resolving water shortages, which had plagued the city during the previous AAP-led government’s tenure.

In line with her promises to improve healthcare and urban living conditions, Gupta also announced significant advancements in healthcare policy. On Thursday, during the first Cabinet meeting of her administration, the Chief Minister revealed that the government had approved the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi. The scheme, which aims to provide universal healthcare, will offer free medical treatment and insurance coverage to residents, including senior citizens. Gupta assured the public that the benefits of Ayushman Bharat would soon be available to the people of Delhi, helping them access quality healthcare services without financial burdens.

“We have approved Ayushman Bharat in yesterday’s Cabinet meeting. Very soon, people will be able to benefit from this scheme,” Gupta said in a press conference following the meeting, highlighting her government’s dedication to improving public health.

The chief minister also pledged to address the condition of roads in the city, a longstanding issue that had been a key focus during the BJP’s election campaign. Gupta vowed to prioritise the repair of potholes and other road maintenance concerns, which had become a serious inconvenience for daily commuters. The BJP had previously criticised the outgoing AAP government for failing to maintain the city’s roads and its overall approach to urban development.

The newly-appointed Cabinet ministers have been tasked with specific portfolios, and Gupta confirmed that the 14 pending reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will be tabled during the first session of the Delhi Assembly. The reports, which have been awaited for some time, are expected to shed light on various governance issues, further underlining the BJP’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

In addition to these reforms, Gupta’s administration is focused on tackling water-related challenges, including the supply of clean drinking water, a problem that has been a longstanding issue in many parts of the city.