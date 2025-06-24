CM Gupta says govt will support Kanwar committees via DBT

New Delhi: As the capital prepares for the annual Kanwar Yatra, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a significant announcement aimed at ensuring transparency and efficiency in the management of the event. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, CM Gupta revealed that the Delhi government will now directly transfer funds to Kanwar committees through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), a move she described as “historic.”

CM Gupta’s announcement came after a critical assessment of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s handling of the Kanwar Yatra arrangements. Gupta accused the AAP-led administration of turning the event into a “hub of corruption” under the guise of providing services to the Kanwar Yatris, or devotees who participate in the pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Shiva.

“In the name of providing services to all the Kanwar Yatris, the previous government has made this work the spot of corruption,” said Gupta, addressing the press. She highlighted that only a small group of people were awarded tenders to manage the entire city’s Kanwar arrangements. “Only 2-3 people used to take the tender for the whole of Delhi. Committees of Kanwar Yatris told us that till the last day, tents were not put up,” Gupta said, pointing out the mismanagement and inefficiencies under the previous regime.

The Delhi government’s move to implement DBT for Kanwar committees aims to ensure better allocation of resources and prevent delays in the provision of services. By bypassing the tendering system, funds will be transferred directly to registered Kanwar committees, which are responsible for organising camps and providing necessary amenities to the pilgrims during the yatra.

CM Gupta also discussed the preparations for the upcoming yatra, which will begin in July and culminate with Sawan Shivratri. During a high-level review meeting held on June 17, Gupta emphasised the importance of ensuring that every devotee is treated with respect and receives adequate facilities and security. “Kanwar Yatra is not only a festival of faith but also an opportunity for service and dedication,” Gupta said, stressing that her government was committed to making the event seamless and respectful for the lakhs of Shiv bhakts expected to participate.