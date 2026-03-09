CM Gupta says Delhi govt working in mission mode

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said her government has been working in “mission mode” over the past year to address long-pending civic issues in the capital, while emphasising that the expansion of the Delhi Metro network will make daily travel safer and easier, particularly for women.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two metro corridors and laid the foundation stone for three more, Gupta highlighted the government’s efforts to improve civic infrastructure and strengthen welfare initiatives for residents of the national capital.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the government has worked with dedication over the past year while focusing on improving governance and service delivery. “We have tried to serve the residents of Delhi with truth and honesty,” she said, adding that the administration has been functioning in “mission mode” to resolve key urban challenges.

Gupta said the government has launched several initiatives aimed at supporting the poor and workers in the city. She noted that 70 Atal Canteens have been set up across Delhi, where meals are provided at a subsidised price. “Meals are being provided for ₹5 to the poor, the needy and workers, and around 70,000 people receive food in these canteens every day,” she said.

The chief minister also spoke about steps taken to tackle long-standing issues such as pollution and waterlogging. According to her, the government has prepared a new drainage master plan for the capital after nearly five decades. “A new drainage master plan has been brought for the city after 50 years to address these long-standing issues,” she said, adding that the administration is taking concrete steps to improve urban infrastructure.

Highlighting welfare measures for girls, Gupta said the government utilised unclaimed funds from earlier schemes to ensure benefits reach the intended recipients. “We used unclaimed funds to provide ₹200 crore to the daughters of Delhi so that the benefits of earlier schemes reach those who truly need them,” she said.

She also underlined administrative reforms undertaken by the government, noting that all departments of the Delhi administration have been digitised. Initiatives include the e-file system, digital hospital records, online OPD booking, digital asset management, project management portals and the CM Jansunwai app.

In the education sector, Gupta said major steps have been taken to improve digital infrastructure in schools. “Schools in Delhi have been equipped with 7,000 smart classrooms, 275 computer labs and 100 digital libraries,” she said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar described the metro network as the “lifeline” of the city. “The metro saves both time and money for passengers while also helping reduce pollution,” he said.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said India’s metro network has expanded from 245 km in five cities in 2013–14 to over 1,100 km. Projects worth ₹18,300 crore were announced, including two new corridors and three Phase V-A routes.