CM Gupta remembers Sushma Swaraj, plants sapling in tribute

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday planted a sapling in memory of former external affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj, at Silver Oak Park in Jangpura.

Swaraj was the first woman chief minister of Delhi.

Her daughter, and New Delhi MP, Bansuri Swaraj, was also present on the occasion.

Gupta said Swaraj was filled with motherly love and guided her when she became a councillor of MCD for the first time.

In a post on X, she said, “As the Chief Minister of Delhi, she (Swaraj) focused on public issues and made untiring efforts to solve them. Guided by her dedicated work style in public service, the BJP government in Delhi is also working with commitment towards public welfare.” “Sushma Didi’s contribution to Indian politics and society will always remain unforgettable,” she added.

As a foreign minister, Swaraj accomplished the unprecedented feat of connecting the foreign ministry with citizens, the chief minister said.

“Sushma Didi’s ideals, affection and guidance continue to serve as a beacon for us all,” the CM said and added that the sapling planted in her memory will grow into a tall tree forever reminding everyone of her values and principles.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma also planted saplings at the park in memory of the late BJP veteran.

“We, the BJP workers, have gathered together to offer floral tributes and plant 501 trees in memory of Sushma Swaraj, who was like a mother to all of us,” Sachdeva said.