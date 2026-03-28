CM Gupta raps AAP over debt and dues

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed the Rs 1.03 lakh crore Budget for 2026–27 with a voice vote, as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a sharp attack on the previous AAP government, accusing it of leaving behind massive debt and pending liabilities.



Speaking during the motion of thanks, Gupta said her government has inherited loans exceeding Rs 47,000 crore. “During their tenure, the loan increased to more than Rs 47,000 crore,” she told the House, adding that her administration is now working to repay the burden. She also defended her government’s borrowing, stating it secured loans at a lower interest rate of 7.4 per cent.

The Budget, tabled earlier this week, was passed in the absence of AAP MLAs, who boycotted the session. Highlighting financial liabilities, the Chief Minister listed Rs 3,700 crore pending for expressway projects and over Rs 9,000 crore for metro expansion, of which Rs 2,700 crore has already been cleared. She further noted dues of over Rs 2,000 crore in health infrastructure and more than Rs 1,000 crore in education projects. Expressing strong criticism, Gupta said, “I feel ashamed thinking about what kind of government it was,” alleging that funds meant for welfare schemes, sports awards and economically weaker sections were not released. She added that her government has cleared Rs 1,750 crore in scholarships, Rs 14.5 crore in pending awards and dues under the Kishori scheme. Taking a political swipe, she remarked, “They were like TB for Delhi, clinging to the lungs of the city,” while alleging corruption and mismanagement during the previous regime.

The Chief Minister also flagged mounting losses in public bodies, stating that the Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Jal Board are running deficits of Rs 99,000 crore and Rs 91,000 crore respectively.