CM Gupta promises aid to uncompensated Covid victim families

New Delhi: In a renewed effort to support families who lost loved ones to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi government has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) tasked with fast-tracking unresolved compensation claims and identifying beneficiaries who are yet to receive promised aid.

According to senior officials, the GoM will meet in early June to assess pending applications under various Covid relief schemes.

The committee will include representatives from the revenue, health, and other key departments, who will present individual cases for review and decision-making.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, addressing the issue earlier, acknowledged the gap in compensation distribution under the previous administration. “A large number of families who suffered irreparable losses during the pandemic have still not received the assistance they were promised. This committee has been formed to correct that oversight and extend the support they deserve,” she said.

Official data indicates that Delhi recorded more than 26,700 Covid-related fatalities. However, the CM recently revealed in the Assembly that only 97 families received financial compensation under the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led government’s initiative.

Announced in 2021, the Covid relief scheme offered Rs 50,000 ex gratia and monthly aid to affected families. As Delhi sees a slight rise in cases, CM Gupta assured that health infrastructure is prepared and there is no cause for panic.

