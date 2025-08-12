CM Gupta presents report card of Delhi Assembly Monsoon Session

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday presented a detailed report card of the historic Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, highlighting that her government had passed three significant bills within just five months of its tenure, setting a new benchmark in legislative productivity.

Taking aim at the previous administration, she said the Aam Aadmi Party government had passed only 14 bills in its entire five-year term, “most of which concerned salary revisions and GST.” She added, “Our priority is not political theatrics but constructive debate and governance focused on resolving public issues. Every MLA was given the opportunity to speak, and the opposition was also allotted equal time so that the House could truly function as the voice of the people.”

The CM said members exercised their rights under Article 280 to raise matters in the House, with 62 topics discussed in depth. The Delhi School Education (Transparency and Fee Regulation) Bill, pending for years, was passed with a majority to curb arbitrary private school fee hikes and provide relief to parents.

Two CAG reports tabled during the session exposed financial irregularities by the former government. “Funds provided by the Central Government for Yamuna cleaning, the AMRUT scheme, and other projects were not utilised appropriately,” she said, adding that utilisation certificates for GST revenues worth Rs 52,000 crore were never submitted. “Our government ensures that every rupee is spent transparently, in the interest of the public. No funds will be left idle, and no act of

corruption will be tolerated.”

CM Gupta also addressed the “Gallows House” controversy, calling it “negative politics” that distorted historical facts and defiled the House’s proud legacy. “The Assembly exists for law-making and public service, not for manipulating emotions,” she asserted.

Reaffirming her government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and public welfare, the CM extended Independence Day greetings and announced distributing 2.2 million national flags under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.