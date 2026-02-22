CM Gupta praises Namo Bharat corridor

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, which, she said, would significantly ease daily commuting for thousands of residents.

After visiting the Sarai Kale Khan Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Station, to be inaugurated on Sunday, she said the new corridor would reduce the number of private vehicles on roads, ease congestion and make journeys faster, safer and more comfortable for commuters.

Gupta said fewer vehicles on the roads would help reduce carbon emissions, benefiting both Delhi and NCR. She called the Rs 30,000-crore Namo Bharat Corridor a major infrastructure milestone for the capital and the nation.