CM Gupta pledges major boost to Delhi healthcare

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced a major healthcare infrastructure boost in Delhi, pledging to expand hospital bed capacity and roll out specialised medical services in government hospitals. Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, she reaffirmed her government’s commitment to delivering advanced and accessible medical care for all residents.

“Our government’s clear vision is not only to increase the number of beds but also to provide state-of-the-art medical services to the people,” said CM Rekha Gupta. The meeting was attended by Health minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary Mr Dharmendra, and senior officials from the Health Department.

The Chief Minister reviewed the ongoing construction and development work across hospitals, noting that progress on incomplete facilities and expansion of treatment wards has accelerated. She directed officials to ensure that all hospital construction projects are completed within the stipulated timeline.

Special focus was placed on hospitals where ICUs are being upgraded into super-speciality centres for cancer, maternal care, and child health. “Continuous monitoring is essential to ensure all necessary facilities are available in upgraded ICUs,” she directed.

Reiterating the government’s push for community-level healthcare, CM Gupta instructed officials to fast-track the operationalisation of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. She emphasised the target of launching at least 15 such centres in every assembly constituency. To facilitate this, she asked departments to coordinate with local representatives for identifying suitable land parcels. The Chief Minister also reviewed the situation at Maulana Azad Medical College, particularly issues related to encroachment and pending surveys. She instructed concerned officials to take timely action for resolution.

“We are expanding our healthcare infrastructure in both scale and quality to meet the growing needs of Delhi’s population,” she said, underlining the government’s aim to provide efficient and inclusive health services.