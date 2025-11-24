CM Gupta pays tribute on Mange Ram Garg’s 90th birth anniversary

New Delhi: On the 90th birth anniversary of former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva paid floral tributes at a programme organised by his family. The Chief Minister also initiated the distribution of a community meal (bhandara) following the tribute ceremony.

The event saw the presence of several senior leaders, including BJP national vice president Dushyant Gautam, MP Praveen Khandelwal, Yogendra Chandolia, Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal, MLA Rajkumar Bhatia, Tilakram Gupta, Poonam Bhardwaj and Keshavpuram district president Ajay Khatana. A large number of party leaders and workers also joined the ceremony organised by Garg’s son, Satish Garg, and offered floral tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Mange Ram Garg’s journey from being a family businessman to becoming an MLA and a respected public representative stands as an inspiring example. She said his integrity-driven work style formed the foundation of his success and enabled him to connect with people effortlessly.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva recalled Garg’s warm personality, noting that his characteristic smile remained unchanged even in difficult circumstances. He added that Garg always found a way to achieve success with a positive outlook and was known both as a skilled organiser and an effective public representative.

The programme concluded with leaders remembering Garg’s contributions to Delhi’s political and social landscape and acknowledging his enduring influence on the organisation and its cadre.