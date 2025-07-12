CM Gupta outlines vision to make city global tourism hub at ‘DELIGHT for Delhi’ Summit

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday outlined an ambitious roadmap to position Delhi as a leading global tourism destination, saying, “Our dream is that whenever a foreign tourist visits India, they should not leave without experiencing Delhi.” Speaking at the ‘DELIGHT for Delhi’ Summit, an initiative organized by the Delhi Tourism Department and Invest India, CM Gupta presented her government’s vision under the theme of Driving Experiential Leadership, Innovative Growth, and High-Impact Tourism (DELIGHT). The summit brought together policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and tourism experts to deliberate on strategies to boost Delhi’s appeal as a global city.

Highlighting Delhi’s potential across sectors such as tourism, education, culture, and start-ups, the Chief Minister said, “Delhi is not just the capital of India, it is the soul of the nation. A city that embodies rich culture, diverse heritage, and glorious history.” She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for transforming the capital into a blend of tradition and modernity. “Iconic destinations like Bharat Mandapam, YashoBhoomi, the Prime Ministers’ Museum, and the National War Memorial have helped Delhi carve out a global identity as a cultural and historical tourism center,” she said.

Reaffirming her government’s commitment to building on this foundation, she added, “Delhi has everything, from history and art to music, cuisine, and heritage. What we now need is a strong platform and impactful global presentation to showcase this richness to the world.”

CM Gupta emphasized that efforts are already underway to enhance the city’s image through beautification, cleanliness, and infrastructure development. “The Delhi Government is working round-the-clock to make the city more welcoming and experiential for tourists from all over the world,” she noted.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, also present at the summit, described Delhi as “a center of global tourism, cultural richness, and innovation.” He said, “This summit is not just about promoting tourism, it’s about connecting Delhi with global investment and cultural leadership.”

Mishra further revealed that the summit led to clarity on “8 to 10 key decisions that will benefit Delhiites and open new doors for investors.” Encouraging stakeholders to join hands in Delhi’s transformation, he added, “With its fusion of heritage, culture, and modern infrastructure, Delhi is emerging as a safe, profitable, and sustainable destination for investment.”