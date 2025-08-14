CM Gupta orders urgent removal of unsafe trees

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued strict instructions to all road-owning departments to urgently identify and address trees that may pose a risk to public safety. The move follows a tragic incident in Kalkaji, where a person lost their life after a tree fell on a motorcycle during heavy rain.

The Chief Minister has directed that such trees be “pruned, removed, or transplanted as per regulations,” with priority given to areas experiencing high pedestrian or vehicular movement. She noted that during the monsoon season, “strong winds and heavy rainfall significantly increase the risk of large, unsafe, or decaying trees causing accidents, obstructing traffic, or damaging public utilities such as power lines.”

Gupta stressed that “proper maintenance and timely intervention will not only prevent accidents but also ensure smooth traffic movement and protect essential services.” Reiterating that public safety remains the government’s foremost priority, she instructed all concerned departments to act immediately. The Chief Minister has also ordered the designation of responsible officers in every department and agency to monitor the work, ensure compliance with safety standards, and submit timely completion reports. She emphasised that accountability and swift action are key to preventing such tragedies.

Gupta said ensuring safety is the government’s duty, vowing to prevent such incidents. The directive is part of monsoon safety measures, urging residents to report unsafe trees for prompt action through proactive inspections and maintenance across Delhi.