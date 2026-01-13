CM Gupta opens Swami Vivekananda auditorium

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Youth Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium at Kirori Mal College and unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the campus, urging students to imbibe his ideals and actively participate in nation-building.

The college canteen lawn was also formally dedicated as the Swami Vivekananda Complex, marking a step towards preserving and

honouring the philosopher’s legacy.

Interacting with students after the inauguration, the Chief Minister said Swami Vivekananda’s life and philosophy continue to inspire youth towards self-confidence, discipline and service to the nation. “Youth should internalise Swami Vivekananda’s ideals and actively participate in nation-building,” she said, adding that the newly inaugurated complex would serve as a platform for intellectual, cultural and leadership development.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda’s message, the Chief Minister urged students to adopt “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached” as a guiding principle. She said India is passing through an important phase of Amrit Kaal and achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 would depend largely on the strength and commitment of its youth. “The progress of the nation is not possible only through governments or policies, but through the collective responsibility of 140 crore citizens,” she said.

The Chief Minister also said the Delhi government is working to channel the creativity and energy of young people in a positive direction and appealed to students to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Earlier in the day, Rekha Gupta performed jalabhishek and offered prayers during the Somnath Swabhiman Parv at the Hanuman Temple located near Kirori Mal College. Describing the occasion as a reminder of India’s enduring cultural heritage, she said the Somnath Temple symbolises the nation’s “unbreakable faith and civilisational continuity.”