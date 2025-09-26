CM Gupta opens automated puzzle parking in Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated an automated multilevel puzzle car parking facility at Punjabi Bagh cremation ground, declaring that her government’s top priority in its first year is to fix the city’s basic infrastructure rather than chase grand projects.

Speaking at the launch, Gupta noted that the capital has struggled with inadequate and crumbling infrastructure for nearly three decades. “Delhi has been facing issues with roads, flyovers, schools, hospitals, malls, and parking for the past 27 years, and these need to be repaired and improved to make life easier for people,” she said, stressing that everyday problems must be addressed first.

The Chief Minister underlined that fights and altercations over limited parking spaces have become a routine sight in the city. “We witness many fights in the city because of parking issues. In such a situation, the establishment of this automated multilevel car parking is a big achievement. Such facilities are required across markets and colonies,” she said.

The newly opened facility at Punjabi Bagh is designed to maximise space utilisation in a congested locality and reduce dependence on surface parking. According to officials, it uses an automated puzzle system that allows vehicles to be parked in multiple layers, saving land while ensuring efficiency. Gupta also announced an ambitious plan to replicate the model across Delhi. She revealed that she has instructed her team to deliver 100 such automated parking structures within the next one-and-a-half years, including the time required for tendering and approvals.