CM Gupta meets kin of children who drowned in Munak Canal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited Shalimar Bagh’s Haiderpur area to meet the families of two children who lost their lives in the recent Munak Canal tragedy. Expressing grief, she assured the families that the government would stand by them during

this difficult time.

“The Delhi government stands firmly with the bereaved families during this difficult time,” the Chief Minister said, extending her condolences. She announced that an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh

would be provided to each of the affected families.

Gupta also directed officials to expedite the process of financial relief. “The officials concerned must immediately initiate the process of financial aid so that the compensation reaches the families at the earliest,” she instructed.

During her visit, the Chief Minister stressed on the need for preventive measures to avoid such incidents. “Strict safety measures must be ensured at canals and other sensitive locations in order to prevent such accidents in the future,” she said.

She further added that steps had already been taken to secure areas around the Munak Canal. At present, maintenance responsibility lies with the Haryana Government. However, Gupta revealed that discussions are underway to transfer this responsibility to Delhi.