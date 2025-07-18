CM Gupta meets FM, secures SASCI funding

New Delhi: Delhi’s development is set to gain significant momentum, with the city expected to receive Rs.600 crore under the Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme by the end of this month. The announcement came following a meeting between Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Gupta outlined the progress of various infrastructure and civic projects underway in Delhi and thanked the Central Government for its continued support. She credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting a collaborative development approach that is helping shape Delhi’s transformation. “Delhi is not just the political capital, but also the cultural and economic heart of India,” the CM stated. “With support from the Centre, we are working to ensure it becomes a model city of good governance and inclusive development.”

CM Rekha Gupta said Rs.600 crore under the SASCI scheme will fund traffic, green energy, drainage, and waste projects. She thanked the Centre and called it a strong example of cooperative federalism in action.