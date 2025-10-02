CM Gupta marks Maha Navami with Kanya Pujan

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked Maha Navami during Shardiya Navratri by performing the traditional Kanya Pujan at Government Girls’ Secondary School in Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh. The ceremony, held on Sunday, saw the Chief Minister worship young girls in keeping with custom, describing them as symbols of strength and hope.

Gupta sat on the ground alongside the children, applied tilak to their foreheads, tied sacred mauli threads and interacted with each child. She said that the worship of girls reflects both reverence for strength and compassion, adding that the smiles of the children represented the brightness of the future.

The Chief Minister remarked that Navratri is not only a festival of faith and devotion, but also a reminder of the importance of respecting women and recognising the role of daughters in society. She emphasised that daughters are central to families and society, and that their empowerment through education, equal opportunities and safety is essential for national progress. She also noted that the tradition of Kanya Pujan, practised for generations, underlines the message that the country’s future rests in its daughters. “The more love and opportunities given to daughters, the brighter the future of the nation will be,” she said.

During the event, several students shared their aspirations, including careers in medicine, teaching, policing and the civil services. The Chief Minister affirmed the government’s support for girls’ ambitions, highlighting the ‘Honslon Ki Udaan’ scheme, which identifies and nurtures the talents of children lacking opportunities.