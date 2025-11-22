CM Gupta lays foundation stone for Atal Canteen; 100 to open on Dec 25

New Delhi: In a move set to reshape Delhi’s social welfare landscape, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday laid the foundation stone of the first ‘Atal Canteen’ in Sanjay Basti, Timarpur, marking the launch of a major food-security initiative. The government will operationalise 100 Atal Canteens across Delhi on December 25, on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with each serving fresh, nutritious meals for just Rs.5.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said it is the government’s unwavering commitment that “no citizen should go to bed hungry.” She added that the initiative reflects the Delhi Government’s dedication to public service in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Garib Kalyan.”

She emphasised, “Our representatives and workers are not here to enjoy the privileges of power but to serve the people with sincerity and dedication.”

Highlighting long-standing neglect of Delhi’s slum clusters, the Chief Minister said previous governments failed to address even basic needs. In contrast, her government has allocated Rs.700 crore specifically for the development of slum areas. “We are not here to demolish slums,” she said.

“We are committed to ensuring dignity and access to essential facilities for every family living in these settlements.” She further added that the government is working to provide every poor household with a pucca house equipped with a toilet, kitchen, bathroom and gas connection.

The event was attended by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, local MLA Surya Prakash Khatri and several residents. Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said the project embodies Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s principle of Antyodaya, the upliftment of the last person in society. “The objective is to ensure the benefits of development reach the most deprived sections,” he said.

Describing it as a step towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Viksit Delhi,” he added that the 100 canteens planned for Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary have been allocated a budget of Rs.100 crore.

“Those who built this city with their hard work deserve a dignified life, and it is our responsibility to ensure this,” he said.

Each Atal Canteen will feature hygienic kitchens, clean serving areas, stainless steel seating, safe drinking water, digital token systems, CCTV monitoring and FSSAI-certified food quality checks to ensure safe, healthy meals for Delhi’s most vulnerable citizens.