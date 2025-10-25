CM Gupta launches Rs 30-cr projects in Laxmi Nagar

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated development projects worth Rs 30 crore in the Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency, reaffirming her government’s commitment to improving civic infrastructure and environmental sustainability across the Capital.

Among the major inaugurations was a newly constructed Chhath Ghat, which the Chief Minister dedicated to the public, calling it a “symbol of faith, unity, and Delhi’s shared cultural identity.”

Addressing the gathering, which included Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma, municipal councillors, local representatives, and hundreds of residents, Chief Minister Gupta said the projects represent a significant stride toward enhancing the quality of life for citizens. She assured that her government will continue to allocate sufficient funds for all proposed developmental works across constituencies.

Emphasising the importance of environmental protection, Gupta said the Delhi Government is implementing practical measures to tackle pollution with the support of citizens. She appealed to the Dhobi community to transition from coal-based ironing presses to electric ones and urged security

guards who rely on wood fires during winters to adopt electric heaters, assuring that the government would extend necessary support to facilitate these transitions.

Expressing her gratitude to the Purvanchal community, the Chief Minister said their contributions to Delhi’s growth through hard work and service are invaluable. When the community members addressed her as the “Daughter of Purvanchal,” she called it both “an honour and a responsibility.”

The newly inaugurated projects include 153 lanes and roads developed at a cost of Rs 16 crore, 75 sewer and water lines laid at Rs 12.36 crore, and a culvert constructed at Ganesh Nagar Complex for Rs 1.30 crore.