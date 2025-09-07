CM Gupta launches NDMC’s ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ initiative

New Delhi: A 19-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death and another seriously injured in an attack by a group of four armed assailants in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) flagship educational initiative, “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”, at Talkatora Stadium. The programme is aimed at strengthening the education system while preserving cultural heritage, and is expected to benefit over 28,000 students studying in NDMC schools.

Speaking at the launch, the CM underlined the need to blend modern learning with traditional knowledge systems. She emphasised that true progress must include both development and the safeguarding of heritage, ensuring that students grow with values rooted in India’s rich cultural legacy. “This initiative will not only prepare students for the challenges of the future but also keep them connected to their traditions and identity,” she said.

The initiative focuses on integrating advanced teaching tools, skill-based learning, and digital resources alongside cultural and heritage-based modules. NDMC officials highlighted that students would gain access to upgraded infrastructure, smart classrooms, and innovative extracurricular programmes designed to nurture holistic growth.

NDMC chairman noted that the project aligns with the National Education Policy’s vision of fostering critical thinking, creativity, and ethical grounding in young learners. Teachers from NDMC schools welcomed the move, hoping it would empower students.